Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington Street
Easton, MA
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
Holy Cross Church
225 Purchase Street
Easton, MA
MICHELE J. "MIKKI" (NOONAN) AZEVEDO


1933 - 2019
MICHELE J. "MIKKI" (NOONAN) AZEVEDO Obituary
AZEVEDO, Michele J. "Mikki" (Noonan) Of Easton, February 26, 2019. Wife of the late James S. Azevedo. Stepmother of James "Mike" Azevedo, and his wife Wanda of Raynham, Linda Carlson and her husband Dennis of FL, and Thomas Azevedo and his wife Kelly of FL; sister of Edmund "Buddy" Noonan of Dedham, Sheila Broderick of Stoughton and the late Jacqueline Flaherty and Carol Duchaney; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) EASTON, on Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Easton. Visiting Hours on Monday, 4-7 p.m. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2019
