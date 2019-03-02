|
AZEVEDO, Michele J. "Mikki" (Noonan) Of Easton, February 26, 2019. Wife of the late James S. Azevedo. Stepmother of James "Mike" Azevedo, and his wife Wanda of Raynham, Linda Carlson and her husband Dennis of FL, and Thomas Azevedo and his wife Kelly of FL; sister of Edmund "Buddy" Noonan of Dedham, Sheila Broderick of Stoughton and the late Jacqueline Flaherty and Carol Duchaney; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) EASTON, on Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Easton. Visiting Hours on Monday, 4-7 p.m. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2019