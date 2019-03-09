CALLERY, Michele Marie Passed away unexpectedly in February, in Lakewood, Ohio. She was born in Lowell, MA on July 27, 1955, to Attorney Paul F. Callery and Virginia (Talty) Callery. It also happened to be her parents 3rd wedding anniversary. Michele is survived by 4 brothers: Patrick Callery, Paul F. Callery Jr., Peter Callery and John Callery and his wife Stephanie, all of Lowell and 3 sisters: Beth Callery of Lakewood, OH, MaryEllen Beauregard & her husband Brian of El Paso, TX and Martha Callery and her companion David Foster of Stoneham, MA. Her nieces and nephews: Sunny, Cara, Ryan and Allie (Patrick), Sean & Brian (Paul), Corey & Brett (John), Krissy & Christopher (Beth), Cameron & Colin (MaryEllen), and her aunt Dorothy Farley & uncle Warren Callery, both of New Hampshire.



Michele was a generous and giving free spirit who loved to travel, whether it was a concert, or to a beach, where she would indulge in her favorite past time gathering sea glass. Michele loved music so much that she worked at the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland



Michele had up many lifelong friends from her childhood in Lowell, MA, to her residences in Colorado, New Mexico, Florida & Ohio. May Michele now rest in peace with her parents, family and friends who have predeceased her. She will be in our hearts and prayers forever



A Celebration of Her Life will be held this summer at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell, MA on July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am, burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019