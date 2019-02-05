CURTIN, Mickey (Leon W.) Of Medford, passed peacefully on February 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband for 63 years of Jean (Chromey) Curtin. Devoted father of Patricia Courtney of Somerville, Maureen Amaral of Stoneham and Michael Curtin of Medford. Cherished grandfather of Lindsay Hart, Richard Courtney and Olivia Amaral, great-grandfather of Braedyn, Maverick and Harley. Dear brother of the late John Curtin, Edward Curtin and Joan DeVous. He served as the Director of Veteran's Services for the City of Somerville, and was honored as the Veteran's Agent of the Year and with the Distinguished Service Certificate. A past president of both the Massachusetts and Middlesex County Veterans' Agents Associations, and former member of the Governor's Advisory Committee for Veterans' Affairs, he fought tirelessly on behalf of veterans for over 40 years and played a major role in passing legislation benefiting veterans and their dependents, including Gold Star Mothers. A disabled veteran of the Korean War, serving as a Sergeant with the 74th Combat Engineers Battalion of the U.S. Army, he received the Presidential Unit Emblem, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Medal, as well as three bronze service stars. He was a lifetime member of the Korean War Veterans Association and the Disabled American Veterans, and a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Mick lived most of his life in Somerville, where he and his wife met and raised their family. He loved to sing and could whistle like a songbird, starring in community productions of Guys and Dolls, Mame, Hello Dolly and many others. He was an active member of the community and a loyal friend to many, but most importantly, he was a devoted family man and much loved by all, who were fortunate to know him. His twinkling blue eyes, quick wit and warm nature will be missed by all. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) SOMERVILLE, Saturday, Feb. 9th at 10:00AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Ann Church, Somerville at 11:00AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours, Friday 5:00PM to 8:00PM. Interment with military honors at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mickey's memory can be made to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 www.dav.org or to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. To leave a message on the online guest book, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary