CAÑIZARES, Miguel A. Age 52, of Carlisle, MA, died peacefully at home with his wife and two boys at his side on Monday, March 25, 2019. Loving husband for 26 years of Sheila (Malloy) Cañizares. Beloved father of Sebastian David Cañizares and Benjamin Asa Cañizares, both of Carlisle. Brother of Andrea Cañizares, her husband John Milner, and their daughter Marianne, and David Cañizares and his children Ana Paula and Emiliano, all of Mexico City. Also survived by all the dear Malloy family members and friends. Relatives and friends will gather to celebrate Miguel's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made if one wishes to The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter, 685 Canton Street, Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062 (www.als-ma.org) or to Handel & Haydn Society, 9 Harcourt Street, Boston, MA 02116 (www.handelandhaydn.org). For his full obituary/online guestbook, visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019