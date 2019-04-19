Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for MILDRED DONAHUE
MILDRED A. (CUFF) DONAHUE

MILDRED A. (CUFF) DONAHUE Obituary
DONAHUE, Mildred A. (Cuff) Age 83, of Norwell, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, April 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Donahue. Loving daughter of the late Walter and Lydia Cuff. She is survived by her sister-in-law Marie Regan and several nieces and nephews. She was a devoted parishioner at Saint Helen Catholic Church in Norwell and a long time volunteer at the food pantry. Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Tuesday, April 23rd, from 4-8 pm, at the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central St. (off Rt. 123, near state police barracks), NORWELL CENTER. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 24th, at 9:00 am, at Saint Helen Catholic Church, 383 Washington Street (Route 53), Norwell. Interment Calvary Cemetery, 686 Washington Street, Winchester, MA 01890 at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Millie's memory may be made to the Friends of Norwell, Norwell Food Pantry, PO Box 644, Norwell, MA 02061. Cohasset-Norwell

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019
