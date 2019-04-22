KLETJIAN, Mildred L. Of Arlington, died April 20, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Stephen "Jerry" Kletjian and former wife of the late Francis Fopiano. Loving mother of Frank Fopiano and his late wife Maureen, of Las Vegas, Christine Halley and her late husband Edward of Burlington, Stephen Fopiano and his wife Penny of Yarmouth, Margaret Cronin and her husband John Stephen of Arlington. Adored grandmother of 11, cherished great-grandmother of 4, and dear aunt to several nieces and nephews. Mildred was a devoted member of the Arlington Lions Club, The Irish American Club, and a Charlestown School-Girl; longtime realtor for Century-21 Adams, plant nurse for United Car Fastener, and waitress at the popular Simeone's Restaurant. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Thursday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday 4-8 pm. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Massachusetts Lions Eye Research Fund, Inc., 43 Stuart Terr., Belmont, Ma 02478-3956. To send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary