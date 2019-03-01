FARRELL, Mildred P. "Millie" Of Norwood, formerly of West Roxbury and Hyde Park, passed away on February 27, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late James Farrell. Devoted mother of James and Loretta Farrell of Hyde Park, Jeanne Rogers of Norwood, Janet Drouin of Norwood, Jeffrey and Darlene Farrell of Dedham, and Jay and Trisha Farrell of Mansfield. Cherished grandmother of Derek Creaser, Madison Farrell, Jaymes Farrell, Jeffrey Farrell, Samantha Farrell, MacKenzie Farrell, and Jonathan Farrell. Cherished great-grandmother of Jason and Kyle Creaser. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late William P. and Phyllis (Ewing) Slattery. Millie was a member of the Elk's Emblem Club, the Night Owls bowling team and volunteered at the Norwood Ecumenical Food Pantry. She was very active at the Norwood Senior Center where she volunteered, organized craft fairs, and staged variety shows. Millie loved people, dancing, parties, and spending time with her family. In the summer months, you would find Millie with family and friends at her Scituate cottage. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Monday, March 4, 2019, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 2-5pm. At the request of the family burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Norwood Senior Center, 275 Prospect St., Norwood, MA 02062, or the Ecumenical Community Food Pantry of Norwood, 150 Chapel St., Norwood, MA 02062. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



