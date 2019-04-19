COPEMAN, Mildred Virginia "Millie" Was born on November 29, 1932 in Charlestown, Massachusetts - the 10th child of Ellen and Joseph Donovan. She was married to Donald E. Copeman for 55 years. She worked a variety of jobs over the years: a clerk at her brother-in-law Robert Schneider's printing and lithograph company, an electronics winder technician at Ramsco and a Right at Home caregiver. She loved to sew and knit, craft ceramics, play mahjong, and decorate cakes. Millie was an avid Wrentham Red Hatter and Senior Center participant and a St. Mary's church volunteer. She once took a hot air balloon trip that got diverted and loved every minute of the adventure. She was so charming she was recruited to star in the Right at Home TV commercial. Millie loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and great-aunt.



Millie is survived by her daughter Judith Roode (James Roode) of Wrentham, MA and daughter Dawnelle Donovan-Copeman (John Skinner) of West Richland, WA; grandchildren Jessica Kozak, Donald Coomes, James Coomes, Ryan Roode, Christopher Roode, and Kevin Roode; and great-grandchildren Kayla Rives, Marissa Rives, Oliver Roode, Whitney Roode, and Leila Roode, and great-great-grandchild Aspen Zenk.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Copeman, and brothers Joseph, Edward, Robert, Arthur, and John Donovan and sisters Blanche Duffy, Helen Reynolds, Ruth Sullivan and Alice Gearin.



Funeral Service Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 9:00 AM in St. Mary's Church, 130 South Street, Wrentham. Spring attire for the funeral service to honor Mildred's love of life would be welcomed.



