HAMILTON, Millicent Marie (Lee) Of Medford, Jan. 25, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Kermit E. Hamilton. Loving mother of Stephanie J. Davis of Lowell, Faith L. and her husband John R. Winder of Euless, TX, Kermit E. "Muhammad" Hamilton of W. Medford, and Philip D. and his wife Giovanna Moretti of Brooklyn, NY. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Charlotte Hunte, Lucretia Lee, Eleanora Campbell, Robert Lee, Joseph Lee, Elizabeth Roane, Mary Washington, and Michael Lee. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Saturday, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Visitation will be held in the church, prior to the mass, from 9 to 11 AM. Interment, Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For additional information, please visit,
www.magliozzifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019