GELLER, Milton L. On April 4, 2019, Milton L. Geller, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away at 91 of kidney failure. Born in Boston, MA, on June 6,1927, to Louis and Jennie (Dollen) Geller, he served in the United States Merchant Marines from 1944 to 1946, seeing action in the Pacific War Zone.



He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Claire (Shore) Geller in 2011. He started and served as president of North East Cutting Die Corp from its inception in 1962 until retiring in 1990. He was raised a Master Mason in 1950, and remained active throughout his life, receiving his 65 year pin in 2015. He also was a member of the Scottish Rites and died a 32nd degree Mason. From 1995 until 2016, he was A Shriner at Kora Temple in Lewiston, ME. In that capacity he served as an Ambassador, charged with recruiting new members.



Milton was an avid bicycle enthusiast, pedaling as much as ten miles a day well into his eighties. He also enjoyed the Disney theme parks, especially the soaring ride at Epcot.



He leaves behind beloved son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Julie Geller, of Portsmouth, NH, granddaughters, Amy Geller, of Cambridge, MA, Alicia Geller, of Washington, D.C., and Amanda Geller, of Atlanta, GA, Amanda gave birth on Feb. 19, 2019, to Azora Geller Boardman, a blessed great-granddaughter that Milton never got to see.



Per his wishes there will be no public viewing. Donations may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2019