BOYAJIAN, Miriam (Nigohsian) Age 92, of South Natick, formerly of Needham, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019, enveloped by the love and devotion of her family. Miriam was the wife of Jack Boyajian for 63 full and loving years, and the proud and devoted mother to her son Jack, Jr. and his wife Jody, to her dear predeceased son, Ronald and his wife Janet, and to her daughter, Valerie (Boyajian) Camiel and her husband Charles. She loved each and every one of them with her heart and soul.



Miriam also leaves behind her large and adoring family - grandchildren, Nicholas, Talia, David, Shawna, Blair, Adam, Danielle, and Ross, and her great-grandchildren, Mia, Cohen, Oliver, and Fay. Miriam was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Nigohsian, and was predeceased by her sister, Marguerite Kurkjian and her husband John. Miriam was the sister to Charles Nigohsian and his wife Peggy, and to Marlene Paul and her husband Ed, and an aunt to many.



Miriam's greatest joy in life was to be surrounded by her family. Whether listening to the updates in their lives or cooking their favorite Armenian foods, Miriam reveled in their company as they did hers. Wherever Miriam went, she made friends. People were drawn to her ever present warm smile and her caring heart. Miriam put others before herself - friends, family, and acquaintances. She was fun, silly and always upbeat and happy - never one to complain. Miriam will leave a hole in the hearts of everyone that knew her, but most of all her family. They will never be the same without her, but will be eternally grateful for her love and devotion. As Miriam would say - " So long, see you in the funnies."



Funeral Service at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, on Tuesday, March 19, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A Visitation period will be held at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, WATERTOWN, on Tuesday morning, from 9:00-10:30 a.m., immediately prior to the church services. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint James Armenian Church, or to the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), 31 West Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652. Interment at Needham Cemetery, Needham, MA. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019