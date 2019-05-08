Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
CAPUTO, Miriana Age 55, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on May 6, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Giuseppe and Lucia (Buonopane) Guarino. Beloved wife of Pasquale Caputo. Loving mother of Katerina and Gaetano Caputo of Revere. Caring sister of Pasquale Guarino and his wife Elvira of Middleton. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her loving pet Milo. Family and friends will honor Miriana's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE on Friday, May 10th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, and again at 9:00am Saturday morning before leaving in procession to St. Anthony's Church for a Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Miriana Memorial Scholarship Fund, 48 Payson Street, Revere, MA 02151. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home

1-800-252-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019
