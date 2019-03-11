HIGGINS, Monica Anne Age 56, passed peacefully on March 9, 2019, after a valiant fight against ALS. Monica was the beloved daughter of Eileen Lyons Higgins of Wollaston and the late William S. Higgins, Jr. Devoted sister of Eileen Robichaud (David) of West Concord, Liz O'Leary (Rick) of Croton Falls, NY and Kathleen Higgins Broderick (Matt) of Cohasset. Aunt "Monnee" to Charlie and Gabe Robichaud, Richard and William O'Leary, and Kate, Will and Thomas Broderick. She also leaves her aunt Anne L. Sullivan (Charles W. Sr), Anne (Bill) Valentine, Charlie (Judy) Sullivan and Maryelise (Jim) Moran, and she was the Bohemian cousin to the extended family. Monica cherished her lifelong friend and tireless medical advocate Lizzie McLaughlin Gedney (Steve) of Hingham. She was lovingly supported by the "Monnee Squad" and her devoted canine companion Bandit, who now resides with his BFF, Smoky. Monica's dear friends meant the world to her and spanned from her childhood in Wollaston, St. Ann School, Fontbonne Academy, to Providence College, Newport, Cambridge, Boston and far, far beyond. Monica was Director of Events extraordinaire at the Boston Athenaeum for many years and left an indelible mark on that institution and all who passed through its doors. She was a talented restauranteur who co-created, designed and directed Bondir Restaurants. Monica loved to travel and her passion was experiencing the delights of Paris. She found beauty in everyone, and in everything she did. She had a quick and inquisitive mind, a charming wit and inexhaustible joie de vivre. Monica's family would like to thank her amazing medical team and the many holistic health professionals who allowed her to lead her best life these last years. For those wishing to honor Monica's memory, Monica requested that donations go to the following organizations providing critical support for individuals living with ALS and their families: Compassionate Care ALS: https://ccals.org/ and Hope Loves Company: www.hopelovescompany.org/



Services were private. Arrangements were completed by the Keohane Funeral Home. See www.keohane.com for online condolences. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary