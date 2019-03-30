Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MURIEL ANNE BURKE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MURIEL ANNE BURKE Obituary
BURKE, Muriel Anne Age 86, of Medway, MA, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late Peter E. Burke, and former wife of John F. O'Malley of Westwood. She had resided in Sandwich for 35 years prior to moving to Medway, MA.

Born in Boston, MA, a daughter of the late Luther Gaylon and Ethel (Jacobson) Townsend.

Mrs. Burke had worked as a manager for the Nynex Company for 25 years. She was a longtime member of the Telephone Company Pioneers, an auxiliary member of the American Legion and also a member of the Green Brier.

She was an avid crocheter and volunteered at Bingo and the Sandwich Council on Aging driving individuals to their doctor's appointments.

She is survived by 4 daughters, Gayle M. Rogers of Quincy, Maryanne D. Kane and her husband John "Buddy" of Medway, Carolyn E. O'Malley of Sandwich, and Janine E. Sweeney and her husband Christopher of Attleboro, MA; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and her dog Pepi. She was the mother of the late Edward J. O'Malley and sister Elena Holt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Corpus Christi Parish. Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visitation prior to Funeral Mass 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the Nickerson Bourne Funeral Home, 154 Route 6A, SANDWICH, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019
