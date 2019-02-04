BONDER, Muriel (Winkler) Age 97, of Savannah Georgia and widow of Arnold Chester Bonder, died Sunday evening, February 3, 2019, at her home. Born in New York, New York, she was a daughter of the late Louis Winkler and the late Sarah Brazinsky Winkler. Mrs. Bonder was a retired and loved librarian in the Lynbrook Public Schools, Long Island, New York. Before moving to Savannah, she resided in Newton, Massachusetts for 20 years. She was a loving and beloved woman whose grace, wisdom, humor and open heart touched the lives of so many. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Joyce Bonder, and her grandson, Robert A. Bonder. Surviving are two sons, Dr. Michael I. Bonder and Joel Bonder and his wife, Kim; one daughter, Cheryl Fertig and her husband, Gary; five grandchildren, Cherie Dennis, Jonathan Fertig and his wife, Helene, Jessica Fertig, Abby Bluestone and her husband, Zack, and Joseph Bonder and his wife, Mae; and four great-grandchildren, Emmett Dennis, Leena Bluestone, Violet Bluestone and Andrew Bonder. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 Thursday afternoon at the graveside, Beth David Cemetery - 300 Elmont Road in Elmont, New York. Remembrances: Nursery School Staff Development Fund, in memory of Muriel Bonder; Temple Shalom of Newton, 175 Temple Street, Newton, Massachusetts 02465 or www.templeshalom.org. Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Bonder and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com Gamble Funeral Service of SAVANNAH, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Gamble Funeral Service 912-354-1616



