More Obituaries for MURIEL DESOTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MURIEL DESOTO

MURIEL DESOTO Obituary
DeSOTO, Muriel Of Danvers, formerly of Quincy, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 100 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late David & Lillian (Specter) Goulis. Beloved wife of the late Robert DeSoto. Loving mother of Ruth DeSoto of Peabody. Dear sister of the late Ruth Furhman, Phillip Goulis and Josephine Goulis. Devoted aunt of Elaine Gonick, Beverly Kaunfer and Allen Furhman. The family appreciates the care offered by the staff at Putnam Farms in Danvers and also for the care provided by the staff of . Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, on Monday, April 1, at 12 Noon. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Suite B-103, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019
