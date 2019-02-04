|
BLUME, Murray Joseph Of Wellesley, entered into rest on February 4, 2019, at 87 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Anne Elaine Blume (Walter). Devoted father of Andrew Todd Blume and his wife Nancy Diane Blume (Black). Loving brother of the late Sidney Blume. Cherished grandfather of Emily Sarah Blume and Abigail Shaina Blume. Dearest son of the late Jacob Blume and Bessie Blume (Swartz). Graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 1PM at Lindwood Memorial Park – Moses Mendelsohn Section, 497 North Street, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Murray's memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at www.dana-farber.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019