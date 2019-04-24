COHEN, Dr. Murray Louis Age 93, of Paterson, NJ, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Wise, funny, generous and kind, he loved to sing off-key at the top of his lungs. He was a WW2 veteran, serving in the South Pacific for three years. A man of great vitality, Murray was a skier, tennis player, woodworker, bread baker, recorder player, chess player, bonsai grower, fixer of anything broken and played a men game of poker. He earned his PhD in Clinical Psychology at Boston University where he was an esteemed, inspirational and beloved professor for forty five years. He was one of the first psychologists invited to be a member of the Boston Psychoanalytic Institute where he was regarded as an authority on Freud. Murray also worked with the State Department of Mental Health and Pioneered the research on the classification and treatment of sexual offenders. He loved his family with all his heart and is survived by his wife Naomi of 38 years, daughters Randie Brisson and Deb Cohen, son Jeff Cohen, stepdaughters Laura Gallant (Norm Blanchard) and Judy Gallant (Steven Johnston), daughter-in-law Kathy Marion, grandchildren Daniel Blanchard and Emma Cohen, sister-in-law Michelle Cohen, and nieces Melissa Cohen (Sarah Lewis), Judy Goldberg,and Adele Sirota, cousins Judith Morton (Maxwell) and Martin Rosenblatt (Anne). Memorial Service to be held at Brookhaven in Lexington on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 10:AM. Please consider a donation in his name to . Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary