SHARAAN, Mustafa Norwood, MA, on Saturday, Feb. 9th, after a lengthy illness, and surrounded by his family. He was 52.



Mustafa is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Mary Francioso; his brother, Ayman; and sisters, Eman, Enas, and Ibtisam; he also leaves several nephews and nieces, and many, many friends.



Mustafa enjoyed life to the fullest, loved to travel, and was an unwavering supporter of his beloved Red Sox and Patriots. He spent years working as a sales manager and finance director at local auto dealerships, where he earned the respect of clients and colleagues alike.



Prayer Services and viewing took place on Tuesday, February 12, 11:30 am, at ISBCC Mosque at 100 Malcolm X Blvd., Roxbury, MA 02120 https://isbcc.org followed by a Funeral Procession from ISBCC mosque to the Gardens of Gethsemane cemetery, 670 Baker Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132, http://www.thegardenscemetery.org/



Following interment, there was a small gathering at the Yusef Mosque, 186 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Brighton. There will be a larger gathering on Friday. Details will be sent to family and friends.