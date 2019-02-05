|
|
LEAK, Nancy A. (Maness) Of Milton, MA, passed peacefully at home on February 3, 2019. She leaves her beloved daughter Angelita L. Green, and her only grandson John-Maston Campbell. Visitation with family on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Concord Baptist Church, 180 Blue Hill Ave., Milton, 02186. Celebration of Life Service will start at 11 AM also from the church. Immediately following Service, family will gather for the repass in the church hall. Burial will be at Lewis Lyles Cemetery, Biscoe, North
Carolina. To leave condolences for the family, visit georgelopesfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to George Lopes Funeral Home, 821 Cummins Highway, MATTAPAN, MA 02126.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019