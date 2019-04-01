Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY BATSINELAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY (COULOURIS) BATSINELAS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NANCY (COULOURIS) BATSINELAS Obituary
BATSINELAS, Nancy (Coulouris) Of Jamaica Plain, surrounded by her daughters, April 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles "Kosta" Batsinelas. Loving mother of Maria Hale and her husband Brian of North Salem, NY; Patti Fontaine and her husband David of Dedham. Cherished Yiayia of Noah Charles and Olivia Eleni Hale, and Nicholas and Kostantinos "Dean" Fontaine. Sister of Catherine "Dolly" Koumarianos, Joyce Petros, and Charles Coulouris. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held in the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Thursday, April 4, from 4:00 to 8:00pm. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00pm. Funeral Service private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Nancy's name to Metropolis of Boston Camp, 162 Goddard Ave., Brookline, MA 02445.

www.metropolisofbostoncamp.org Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
Download Now