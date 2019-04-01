|
BATSINELAS, Nancy (Coulouris) Of Jamaica Plain, surrounded by her daughters, April 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles "Kosta" Batsinelas. Loving mother of Maria Hale and her husband Brian of North Salem, NY; Patti Fontaine and her husband David of Dedham. Cherished Yiayia of Noah Charles and Olivia Eleni Hale, and Nicholas and Kostantinos "Dean" Fontaine. Sister of Catherine "Dolly" Koumarianos, Joyce Petros, and Charles Coulouris. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held in the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Thursday, April 4, from 4:00 to 8:00pm. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00pm. Funeral Service private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Nancy's name to Metropolis of Boston Camp, 162 Goddard Ave., Brookline, MA 02445.
www.metropolisofbostoncamp.org Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019