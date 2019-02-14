Home

Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Wilson Chapel
234 Herrick Rd.
Newton, MA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Mel's Café
310 Commonwealth Rd.
Wayland, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Ohavi Sedeck Cemetery
350 Grove St.
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mel's Café
310 Commonwealth Rd.
Wayland, MA
View Map
NANCY BETH (SALOW) LABB

LABB, Nancy Beth (Salow) Age 78, of Weston and Cummaquid, MA, formerly of Wayland, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and many friends on February 13, 2019. Beloved wife and best friend of Paul Labb for 63 years. Loving mother of Ellen (Labb) Lerner, Kenneth, his wife Marybeth, and Douglas, his wife Amy. Adored "Mimi" to Sam and Jolee Lerner, Andrea, Laura, Tommy, Ali and Ryan Labb. Cherished by sister Paula Hornstein, sister-in-law Nancy Nottonson, and a list of extended family and friends too long to mention. We will all miss her dearly. Nancy grew up on Evelyn Rd. in Newton, where she met and fell in love with Paul. She graduated from Marjorie Webster in Washington, DC, then settled down in Wayland to raise the family. Once the kids got older, she enjoyed her time working as a receptionist at Jean-Pierre & Co. and then as a financial supervisor at J.R. Schuman Associates. She will be missed at holiday celebrations, Gin Rummy games, happy hour on the Cape, listening to American Pie, and dinner out for years to come. Funeral Service will be held at Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton, MA, on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 1 pm, followed by Burial at Ohavi Sedeck Cemetery, 350 Grove St., West Roxbury. Memorial Observance will be held at Mel's Café, 310 Commonwealth Rd. in Wayland immediately following Burial until 8:00 pm, and will continue at Mel's Café, Saturday 4:00-8:00 pm. Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Women's Cancers, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 15, 2019
