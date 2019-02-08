JOHNSON, Nancy Bourgois Of Brookline on February 4. Beloved wife of nearly 57 years to the late Harry L. Johnson II. Loving mother of son Mark Johnson, whose wife Deborah is deceased, and their sons Adam, and David and his wife Tiffany; and daughter Melinda (Johnson) Towne and husband Richard, and their daughters Kimberly, Rebecca, and Gwendolyn. Devoted daughter of the late Donald Bourgois and Minnie (Keniston) Bourgois. Dear sister of the late Thomas Bourgois, and late Rosemary (Bourgois) Garland. Born in Lewiston, ME and raised in South Paris, ME, Nancy met her husband Harry while both were students at Boston University. After graduation they settled in Brookline where they raised their family and were active members of the community. Educated and trained as a teacher, her career in education morphed into decades working in the libraries of the Brookline Public Schools. She was an avid and lifelong volunteer. Active as a leader in Girl Scouts, she led the annual council-wide cookie sale for many years. She was also a Trustee of St. Mark's United Methodist Church for many years, and was involved the church in many roles – whether supporting church activities leading, organizing, and working behind the scenes in a multitude of ways, or as a member of the United Parish's Handbell Choir. In later years she was fixture at the Brookline Senior Center, leading activities, assisting others, and supporting outreach programs. Nancy was the epitome of a hard working New Englander, and will be missed by family and friends alike. Services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at the United Parish Church, 210 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA 02446. In-lieu-of flowers, the family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Nancy's memory be made to the Brookline Senior Center, 93 Winchester Street, Brookline, MA 02446 where she volunteered and was actively involved for many years. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary