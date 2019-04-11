CRAFTS, Nancy (Wyman) Age 88, longtime resident of Scituate, MA, and more recently of Brattleboro, VT, passed away peacefully at the Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend, VT on March 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Crafts, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage before his passing in 2008. She was the devoted mother of Cathy Crafts-Allen of Brattleboro, Vermont, and her family John Allen, Griffin Allen and his wife Amber Lettre, Dan Allen, his wife Eve Margolis, and their daughter Maya Allen; Nancy's son Greg Crafts of Hood River Oregon and his family Nancy Roach, Katie Crafts, and Andy Crafts and his wife Katie (Rawson) Crafts; and Nancy's daughter Debby Crafts and her family Mark Mahoney, Thomas Mahoney and Alex Mahoney all of Melrose Massachusetts. Nancy met her husband Richard while he was riding his horse around Bulrush Farm in Scituate, Massachusetts, where she grew up. They raised their 3 children in the house they built in the early 1950's. Nancy was the daughter of Andrews and Elizabeth (Walker) Wyman, big sister to Bruce Wyman and Peggy (Wyman) Goldyn. A graduate of Scituate High School, she received a degree in early childhood education from Tufts University. She then went on to teach Kindergarten before staying home with her children. In later years, she went on to become a teacher and director or Erdman Preschool in Scituate. Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 330 First Parish Road, Scituate followed by a gathering of family and friends to follow, which will be announced at the conclusion of the service. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A private interment will take place before the service, where she will be laid to rest beside her late husband at the Cudworth Cemetery in Scituate. Donations in her memory should be sent to the Unitarian Church, 330 First Parish Rd., Scituate, MA 02066. For full obituary and online guestbook, visit



richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com RichardsonGaffeyFH/DN Customer Logo Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home



781-545-0196 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary