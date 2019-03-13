CUNNINGHAM, Nancy Age 67, of Bradenton, FL, passed from this life and joined her Lord on March 8, 2019. She was an active member of St. Joseph Parish in Bradenton and loved her faith each and every day until her last on this Earth. Her generous spirit and love will live on in all that knew her.



She was born in Medford, MA, to parents, John and Agnes Cunningham. A beloved mother, she leaves her loving son, Eric and daughter-in-law Mayra, along with her cherished grandson Liam of McKinney, TX. She also leaves her precious granddaughters, Emily and Michaela of Land O Lakes, FL. In addition, she leaves her brothers and sisters, Bunky and Luanne of Medford, MA, Paul and Barbara of Lynn, MA, Kathleen of Malden, MA, Maureen and Jan Jefgood of Beverly, MA, and Robert and Carla of Londonderry, NH. She also leaves many devoted nieces and nephews, along with loved cousins and dear friends who truly enriched her life and were the embodiment of her faith.



Her Funeral will be held from the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Avenue, MEDFORD, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4 to 8 PM. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. For additional information, please visit,



www.magliozzifuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 14, 2019