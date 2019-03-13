Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 395-0128
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY CUNNINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY CUNNINGHAM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NANCY CUNNINGHAM Obituary
CUNNINGHAM, Nancy Age 67, of Bradenton, FL, passed from this life and joined her Lord on March 8, 2019. She was an active member of St. Joseph Parish in Bradenton and loved her faith each and every day until her last on this Earth. Her generous spirit and love will live on in all that knew her.

She was born in Medford, MA, to parents, John and Agnes Cunningham. A beloved mother, she leaves her loving son, Eric and daughter-in-law Mayra, along with her cherished grandson Liam of McKinney, TX. She also leaves her precious granddaughters, Emily and Michaela of Land O Lakes, FL. In addition, she leaves her brothers and sisters, Bunky and Luanne of Medford, MA, Paul and Barbara of Lynn, MA, Kathleen of Malden, MA, Maureen and Jan Jefgood of Beverly, MA, and Robert and Carla of Londonderry, NH. She also leaves many devoted nieces and nephews, along with loved cousins and dear friends who truly enriched her life and were the embodiment of her faith.

Her Funeral will be held from the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Avenue, MEDFORD, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4 to 8 PM. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. For additional information, please visit,

www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
Download Now