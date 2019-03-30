Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
112 Chestnut St.
Lynnfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY DOUGLAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY E. (SULLIVAN) DOUGLAS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NANCY E. (SULLIVAN) DOUGLAS Obituary
DOUGLAS, Nancy E. (Sullivan) Of Wakefield, March 29. Beloved wife of Michael R. Douglas. Daughter of the late Patrick & Helen (Dwyer) Sullivan. Cherished sister of Patricia Kuzdzal & husband Thomas of Tewksbury, Maureen Sullivan of Derry, NH, Kathleen Sullivan Mallon & late husband William Mallon of Malden, and Claire Gesele & husband Thomas of West Islip, NY. Daughter-in-law of Arthur and Geraldine (Mikolajewski) Douglas of Lynnfield, and sister-in-law of Robert Douglas & wife Lisa of Lynnfield. Also survived by one nephew, many nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield, at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home, Thursday, from 4-8 pm. Interment, Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now