|
|
DOUGLAS, Nancy E. (Sullivan) Of Wakefield, March 29. Beloved wife of Michael R. Douglas. Daughter of the late Patrick & Helen (Dwyer) Sullivan. Cherished sister of Patricia Kuzdzal & husband Thomas of Tewksbury, Maureen Sullivan of Derry, NH, Kathleen Sullivan Mallon & late husband William Mallon of Malden, and Claire Gesele & husband Thomas of West Islip, NY. Daughter-in-law of Arthur and Geraldine (Mikolajewski) Douglas of Lynnfield, and sister-in-law of Robert Douglas & wife Lisa of Lynnfield. Also survived by one nephew, many nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield, at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home, Thursday, from 4-8 pm. Interment, Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019