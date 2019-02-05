|
|
HEFFERNAN, Nancy J. (Ray) Of Woburn, unexpectedly, February 4th, at fifty-nine years of age. Beloved wife of the late Richard "Rick" Heffernan. Devoted daughter of the late George and Martha (Hamilton) Ray. Cherished sister of John "Jody" D. Ray, his wife Allison, Catherine J. Donahue, her husband Charles, all of Woburn, and Barbara Charles, her husband Dennis of NH. "Aunt Nan" to her many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Friday, February 8th at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn at 11 a.m. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours at the Funeral Home, Thursday evening, 4-8 p.m. Remembrances may be made in Nancy's memory to: MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019