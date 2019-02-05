Home
Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barbara's Church
138 Cambridge Road
Woburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY HEFFERNAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY J. (RAY) HEFFERNAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NANCY J. (RAY) HEFFERNAN Obituary
HEFFERNAN, Nancy J. (Ray) Of Woburn, unexpectedly, February 4th, at fifty-nine years of age. Beloved wife of the late Richard "Rick" Heffernan. Devoted daughter of the late George and Martha (Hamilton) Ray. Cherished sister of John "Jody" D. Ray, his wife Allison, Catherine J. Donahue, her husband Charles, all of Woburn, and Barbara Charles, her husband Dennis of NH. "Aunt Nan" to her many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Friday, February 8th at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn at 11 a.m. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours at the Funeral Home, Thursday evening, 4-8 p.m. Remembrances may be made in Nancy's memory to: MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now