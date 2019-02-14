|
|
GOODWIN, Nancy L. Memorial Service to Honor Nancy L. Goodwin, AIA 1945-2019; Beloved wife of the late Anthony C. Platt, loving stepmother of Kevin M. F. Platt, Randall C. P. Platt, and aunt of Ethan Curren and Toby Curran. Survived by brother Don Goodwin and sister Lois Goodwin. Also survived by many friends & colleagues. Nancy was a Principal at Finegold Alexander Architects, an accomplished designer, and an early leader in the preservation movement. Visiting Hours: A Memorial Gathering will take place at Bigelow Chapel, Mount Auburn Cemetery, Saturday, February 16, 2019. 11:00 am - Interment (Weather permitting, please park and gather near Bigelow Chapel, from there we will walk to the burial site); 12:00 pm - Memorial Gathering in Bigelow Chapel. All who knew Nancy in her private life, charitable activities, and in her professional life are welcome.
View the online memorial for Nancy L. GOODWIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 15, 2019