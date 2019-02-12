VEGELANTE, Nancy Ladd Age 89, a longtime resident of Revere, died on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at The Courtside Nursing Care Center in Medford. She was the daughter of Marion and Donald Widlund. She trained and worked as a registered nurse at the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett. She was the widow of Harry Levy and Anthony Vegelante, both of Revere. She is survived by her son, Stephen Levy and his wife Linda Davis of Arlington, and by Michele Vegelante, Anthony Vegelante and his wife Tina of Winthrop. Also by her sister and brother-in-law Donna and Maury Levin of Amherst, MA, her nephew John Levin and his wife Sarah of Brattleboro, VT, her niece Diane Levin and her husband Stephen Hicks of Marblehead, and Diane's son Adamo Lanza of Boston. There will be no Services or Burial.



