Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
8:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
NANCY T. (SPICUZZA) ROSSETTI

NANCY T. (SPICUZZA) ROSSETTI Obituary
ROSSETTI, Nancy T. (Spicuzza) Of Revere, formerly of Boston's West End, passed away February 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Prisco Rossetti. Cherished daughter of the late Samuel and Augustine (Bova) Spicuzza. Loving mother of Rosanne Rossetti of Revere. Dear sister of Josephine Bradford of Marshfield, and the late Joseph and Salvatore Spicuzza. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Nancy's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Wednesday, February 6th, from 4:00PM to 8:00PM, concluding with a Prayer Service at 8:00PM. For online guest book and directions please visit. www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home

Revere 1-800-252-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019
