NAGER, Nathan Age 70, of Newton and Boynton Beach, FL, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. For 47 years, he was the beloved husband of Nancy (Berman). Devoted father of Howard Nager & his wife Sarah Gurney, and Barbara Mauger & her husband Barry. Adored grandfather of Milo and Hattie Gurney-Nager, and Shai and Eli Mauger. Dear brother of James Nager & his wife Diana Renn and brother-in-law of Kenneth Berman & Peggy Cooper. Fond uncle to his nieces and nephews, Sarah, Rachel, Gabriel, Aaron and Beth and their families. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE on Thursday, February 14 at 1:00pm. Burial at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon. Following burial, Memorial Observance will be at his late residence until 9:00pm, and on Friday from 12noon until sundown. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , www.lung.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019