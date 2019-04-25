DEXTER, Nathaniel R. "Laddie" Of Marshfield, passed away on April 25, 2019. Son of the late Isabelle (Zawatski) and Willis Dexter, Laddie was predeceased by his wife Ann (Linskey) of 56 years a short six months ago. He is survived by his children, Kathleen Maresco (Michael) of Marshfield, Brenda Dexter of Weymouth, Gregg Dexter of Marshfield and two grandchildren, Joseph and Maggie Maresco. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Laddie graduated from Milton High School and immediately made his summer home of Marshfield his permanent residence. He spent his life on and in the sea. Laddie was a proud Navy submarine veteran who served on the USS Sea Owl. He was a lobsterman his entire career. He was a founding member of both the Massachusetts Lobsterman's Association and Marshfield Commercial Fisherman's Association and past president of both. He was a certified master Marine Surveyor who traveled up and down the coast as a familiar face in most any port. Laddie served on the Marshfield Waterways Committee, Board of Director's for Marshfield Community Christmas, was a member of the Marshfield Yacht Club and past commander of AMVETS Post 1996. His also loved engines of all kinds, but especially classic cars, which he bought, fixed and sold many of over the years. The only thing Laddie loved more than the ocean and his children was his wife. The love they shared through the decades and the devotion he showed her throughout her illness is truly a legacy to all who knew them. Visiting Hours will take place at MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean St., MARSHFIELD, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 8:30 am to 10:30 am with a service immediately following. Procession will travel to the pier to say his final goodbye to the fishing port he loved and onto Couch Cemetery for Interment. A celebratory lunch will directly follow at Haddad's Ocean Café. Memorial donations may be made to the of MA/NH, 209 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452 or by visiting the website For online guestbook and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com



