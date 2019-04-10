COLLINS, Captain Neil J. (USN) Passed away peacefully on the morning of April 7, 2019, with his loving wife, Tricia, by his side. Born in Medford, MA, on August 26, 1944, and raised in Stoneham, MA, he was the fifth child of Osman and Dorothy E. (Foss) Collins - arriving just minutes after his twin sister and cherished lifelong friend, Nancy.



Neil held education in high regard, fueled by a natural sense of curiosity and healthy appetite for learning. He received an AS in Nuclear Engineering Technology from Wentworth Institute of Technology, a BS in Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, an MS in Mechanical Engineering, and a Mechanical Engineering Post-Masters Degree Certification from the Naval Postgraduate School, as well as an MS degree in Higher Education from Old Dominion University.



A proud patriot, Neil served his country for 31 years in the U.S. Navy as an Engineering Duty Officer with both domestic and international posts, including two tours in Vietnam. Across his distinguished career, he also taught Ship Construction and Thermodynamics at the United States Naval Academy, and held roles as Associate Chairman of the United States Naval Academy Department of Naval Engineering; Royal Navy/United States Navy Attach? for the United States Embassy in London; Commanding Officer of Sturgeon Bay Shipyard; and Commanding Officer of Navy Fleet Technical Support Center. Above all, he always said his most important assignment was in Subic Bay, Philippines, where he met the love of his life,



Tricia.



The importance of family, travel and education served as a common thread throughout all his life's endeavors. His second career as a professor at Tidewater Community College proved a perfect fit as he built upon what made him so successful in the Navy: teaching and helping others reach their highest potential. Through his service and personal travels, he visited and experienced more than 55 countries, which shaped his appreciation of all cultures.



Most important to Neil was an unflinching commitment to his family. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Patricia C. Collins of Virginia Beach, VA; his son, Nathan Collins, of New York, NY; his daughter, Nicole (Collins) Yoon, her husband Soojin Yoon, and his first grandchild, Sophie Yoon, all of Atlanta, GA; and his two sisters, Nancy Maidrand of Shrewsbury, MA; and Carolyn Gaffny of Billerica, MA. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Robert Collins of Stoneham, MA; and Richard Collins of Seaford, NY.



The family will receive visitors on April 14, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the First Congregational Church in Stoneham on Church Street, at 11 a.m. Neil will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Neil may be made to Movember, a foundation supporting men's health, https://mobro.co/n8c Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 11, 2019