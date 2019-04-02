DAVIS-LASPESA, Nicholas It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Nicholas Davis-Laspesa. Nick died unexpectedly at his home in Hamilton, MA on March 30, 2019, at the age of 30. Nick was a witty, charming, intelligent and handsome young man who will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Marcia E. Davis and Lawrence A. Laspesa of Hamilton, his brother, Stephen D. Laspesa of Manchester-by-the-Sea, his sister and brother-in-law, Suzanne and John Addison of Beverly. He also leaves his niece and nephew, Morgan and Trevor Laspesa of Manchester-by-the-Sea. In addition he leaves his aunts and uncles, Theresa Laspesa, Cynthia and Robert Sbaschnig, Christopher and Antonia Davis, Timothy Davis, Russell and Jennifer Davis, Lisa Davis and Ahva and Shiva Manjunath. Nick also had many loved cousins. He was predeceased by his uncle, Geoffrey Davis, his aunts, Kathleen Laspesa and Christine Kelly, as well as his grandparents, Russell and Mary Davis, and Lawrence and Claire Laspesa. We will be celebrating Nick's life on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Amaral Bailey American Legion Post #113, 14 Church Street, Manchester-by-the Sea, from 2pm-6pm. Online condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com Campbell Funeral Home Beverly, MA Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary