DelVECCHIO, Nicholas J. Of Arlington on Feb. 1, 2019. Loving father of John of Arlington, Marie Mitropoulos and husband Nick of Arlington and Peter and his wife Jane of Cranston, RI. Survived by his former wife Claire Cavalier Foley of Arlington, his grandchildren Danielle Mitropoulos of Arlington, Shelly Aiello and husband Alex of Somerville, Allyssa, Nicholas and Vincent Delvecchio, all of Cranston, RI. Dear brother of Anne DelVecchio of Boston and the late Phyllis DelVecchio, Grace Guiliano, Frank DelVecchio and Margaret DelVecchio. Also survived by his sister-in-law Theresa DelVecchio of Cambridge, and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends invited to visit on Tuesday at the DeVito Funeral Home ,1145 Mass Ave., ARLINGTON commencing at 10 am and to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am in St. Agnes Church. Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to: Fidelity House 25 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474, would be appreciated. Late veteran 5th Marine Division, 27th Marine Spearheads Iwo Jima. devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019