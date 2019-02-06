Home
GIGLIELLO, Nicholas Joseph Jr. Revere Native, Marine Vet of Korea, Member of Painter's Local #402 At 81 years, in Revere, on February 4th, following a lengthy illness. Husband of the late Bette J. (Davis) Gigliello. Devoted father of James Anthony Gigliello & his wife Donna of Revere, Gina Marie DeBiase of Merredith, NH, Darlene A. Giello & Annmarie Villante both of Revere, Christie L. Gigliello of Palm Bay, Florida & the late Denise Gigliello. Dear brother of Rosalie Moccia & husband Robert Moccia, Sr. of Saugus, Lucille Gigliello of Revere & the late Paul V. Gigliello & the late Joan Esposito. Also lovingly survived by 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren & many nieces & nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, Feb. 9th in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and followed by the Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 4:15 p.m. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Interment is private. U.S. Marine Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Longtime true & proud member of the 4th Degree Black Belt Yondan Uechi Rye Inter. Karate-Do Assoc. & recipient of their lifetime achievement award. Member of the Boston Chapter Harley Owners Group & Inter. Union of Painters & Allied Trades – Local #402. Former member of the Revere Loyal Order of the Moose #1272. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019
