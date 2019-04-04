Services Greely Funeral Services 212 Washington Street Gloucester , MA 01930 (978) 283-0698 Resources More Obituaries for NICHOLAS CARREIRO Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? NICHOLAS O. CARREIRO

Obituary Condolences Flowers CARREIRO, Nicholas O. Age 101, of Old Nugent Farm Road, Gloucester, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26th 2019, surrounded by members of his loving family during his final hours.



Nicholas was born in Somerville, MA, on May 25, 1917, to Manuel Nascimento Carreiro and Maria Irene (Ponte) Carreiro. He was born into a generation that lived through the Great Depression and World War II. He lived his life with a strong work ethic, frugality, sacrifice and honor. These hardships formed his character and others of the Greatest Generation.



Nicholas was raised in Somerville, MA, where he attended Morse Elementary School and graduated from Somerville High School in 1935. Following high school, during the depression, he went into the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps). The CCC gave him a chance to earn money to send home to his family by working on parks and roads in the forests and wetlands. After being released from the CCC, Nicholas worked for two years in a paint shop before he was drafted into the United States Army on March 5, 1941. He was assigned to Company K, 182nd Infantry Americal Division, and fought in the Guadalcanal Campaign. Nicholas was honourably discharged on November 30, 1944, at Fort Devens, MA.



Nicholas married Frances Ferro on Sunday, December 9, 1945, and resided in Somerville, Stoneham, Medford, and Belmont, before moving permanently to Gloucester in 1959. From their home on Beach Road they operated the Shore Lane Guest House for 15 years, meeting and enjoying people from across the country.



Nicholas retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company as an Insurance Broker in 1978. He went on to work seasonally for the IRS, and in his later years he was employed as a medical supply clerk at the Seacoast Nursing Home until his 90th birthday.



Nick had a lifelong passion for classical music, and possessed an extensive collection of vinyl records and cd's. Nicholas and Frances often traveled into Boston and to Tanglewood for symphonic performances. Nicholas held season tickets for Friday afternoon concerts at Boston Symphony Hall for many years and occupied the same seat until the age of 100.



Nicholas' interest spaned politics, history and sports. He was an avid reader of the Boston Globe as well as numerous books and periodicals.



Both Frances and Nick joined Elderhostels and enjoyed many educational excursions throughout the United States, Australia, and Europe until Frances' passing in 2001. They enjoyed playing golf together with friends and family for many years. Nick continued to play well into his later years.



He was an active member of St Peter's Parish until the church closed in 2005, when he became a regular attendant at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church. After his beloved wife, Frances, sadly passed on June 22nd, 2001, he made it a point to keep in close contact with all his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family.



Nicholas is survived by his six children; Cynthia Morin and her husband Ronald of Naples, FL; Karen Carreiro of Worcester, MA; Paul Carreiro and his wife Patricia of Emu Plains, New South Wales, Australia; Marilyn Anderson and her husband David of Napa, CA; Susan Carrero and her husband Steven Johnston, MN; Michael Carreiro and his wife Christine, San Leandro, CA; six grandchildren, Kimberly (Morin) Arnsten and her husband John; Michael Morin and his wife Cybil; Sarah (Syme) Baker and her husband Danny; Nicholas Carreiro and his wife Emma; Madeline (Carreiro) White and her husband Jayson; Chelsea Anderson; seven great-grandchildren, Emily and Anna Sophia Arntsen; Luke and Jack Morin; Hayden Baker; Hannah and Ethan Carreiro; sister, Lillian Cabral of Somerville, MA; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Clothilda Souza and Eleanor Benoit.



His Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, April 12, from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, GLOUCESTER, MA.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13, at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect Street, Gloucester, MA. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 151 Eastern Ave., Gloucester, MA.



In lieu of flowers, Nicholas requested and would be honoured that a donation be made to the Monserrat College of Fine Art, the Fran F. Carreiro Memorial Scholarship, c/o Montserrat College of Fine Art, P.O. Box 26, Beverly, MA 01915.



For online condolences, please visit www.greelyfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries