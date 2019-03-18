|
GUARINO HERNANDEZ, Niesa M. Of East Boston, passed away on March 16th, at the age of 27. Beloved wife of Fredy Hernandez. Devoted mother of Arianna and Aaliyah Hernandez. Cherished daughter of Michael and the late Judith Guarino. Dear sister of Michael Guarino, Jr. Adored granddaughter of Guiseppe Guarino and the late grace Guarino, Nicholas Ruggiero, and Lillian Ruggiero. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Niesa's life by gathering at St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley St., East Boston, on Friday, March 22nd, for a Funeral Mass in Celebration of Niesa's Life at 12:00 noon. Services will conclude with Niesa being laid to rest with her mother at Holy Cross Cemetery Malden, MA. Services under the care and direction of the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, for more info or to send an online condolence please visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2019