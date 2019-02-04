|
|
LOFTUS, Nora T. (Shaughnessy) Of South Boston, formerly of Marshfield and Marco Island, FL, February 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Patrick J. Loftus, Jr. Devoted mother of Noreen Loftus-Spilman, her husband Jim of OH, Elizabeth Silvey of Dorchester, her late husband Robert, Patrick J. III, his wife Mary of South Boston, William Loftus and his wife Kerry of Dedham. Loving grandmother of Jennifer, Melissa, Paul, Katherine, Patrick, Brendan, William, Molly Elizabeth and great grandmother of Sonny, Jayden, Grace and Finn. Dear sister of Mary Casey, Rev. Martin Shaughnessy, the late John, Joseph, William, Patrick, Michael, Thomas, Robert and Daniel Shaughnessy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Nora was a former operator at the New England Telephone Co. and a late employee of the Suffolk County Clerk's office. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Wednesday from 4-8PM. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, Thursday at 10:00AM. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nora's memory to the South Boston Catholic Academy, 866 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019