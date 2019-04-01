HEALY, Nora Teresa Of South Yarmouth, on March 29, 2019. Born in Cork, Ireland, daughter of James and Ellen (Collins) O'Shaughnessy of Cork. Teresa was the devoted wife of the late Thomas P. Healy; cherished mother of Ellen (Healy) Kavanagh (late Michael); devoted Nana of Declan; stepmother and friend of Thomas P. Healy, Jr. (Debra) of East Bridgewater and John J. "Jack" Healy (Linda) of Scituate. Teresa also leaves behind five grandchildren that she loved and shared with her husband Tom; Elizabeth, Jessica, J.J., Joe, Mike, and five great-grandchildren. Eldest sibling of Jeremiah (Derry) O'Shaughnessy (Olive); Michael (Greg) O'Shaughnessy (Noreen) of Cork and the late Eileen Whelan. Teresa leaves behind many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends along with Godson Henry O'Shaughnessy of Cotuit. She was the "mother" of many and will be deeply missed. You are lucky if you had the privilege of calling Teresa your friend or family. Calling Hours at Morris, O'Connor and Blute Funeral Home, 58 Long Pond Dr., SOUTH YARMOUTH, from 4 - 7 PM on Thursday, April 4th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 5 Barbara St., South Yarmouth on April 5th. Burial will be in Chandler Grey Cemetery in West Yarmouth. Notes of comfort may be made to her family at www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary