DIMOND, Noreen A. (Burke) Of Dorchester, March 24, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John J. and Sara M. (Burke) Dimond. Loving sister of the late William P. and John J. Dimond, and dear friend & longtime companion Alex. Cherished cousin & friend of Joanne Schnare. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Noreen enjoyed a long successful career as a chemist working for the U.S. Air Force at Hanscom Air Force Base. She was a devout Catholic & enjoyed spending time on the Cape. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Wednesday, 4 to 7pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brendan Church, Thursday morning, at 10 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2019