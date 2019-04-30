Boston Globe Obituaries
COLANNINO, Noreen Michele Of Revere, on April 29, 2019 at the age of 64. Born in Boston on April 16, 1955 to Norina (Longo) Colannino and the late Ralph Colannino. Adoring sister of Rose DeLuca and her husband Antonio, Dennis M. Colannino and his wife Amy, and the late Ralph Nicholas Colannino. Cherished aunt of Anthony DeLuca and his wife Laura, Christofer DeLuca and his wife Aurora, Andrew Colannino and Adam Colannino and 5 great-nieces and nephews. Also survived by many loving friends. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 9:00am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. For guestbook and complete death notice please visit Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2019
