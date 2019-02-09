ADELMAN, Dr. Norman Prominent Brookline Dentist and Decorated WWII Veteran of the European Campaign, Died at 102. Of Pompano Beach, FL passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019, with his beloved wife Geraldine (Jeri) O'Hare Adelman by his side. Dr. Adelman was born in New York, NY on February 6, 1916, to Joseph and Yetta Brody Adelman. He graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1937 and Tufts Dental School in 1940. He married his first wife, Ruth Lewitus Adelman, on December 7, 1941. After Ruth tragically passed away in 1970, Dr. Adelman married Jeri O'Hare Chin. Dr. Adelman enlisted in the Army in 1941, and was assigned to the 1st Medical Battalion of the 1st Infantry Division in Ft. Devens, MA. He was deployed to Europe in August 1942, and participated in the beach invasions in North Africa, Sicily, and Normandy. Dr. Adelman rose to the rank of Army Captain and was awarded the Bronze Star for his combat service. Dr. Adelman is survived by his wife Jeri, sons Michael Adelman and Allen Chin, daughters Leslie Chin, Suzanne Martel, Sharyn Sandler Adelman, Janice Sokoloski Adelman, and Linda Durbin Chin, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Ruth, his son Richard, his sister May, and his brother Irving. For additional tributes and information on his Celebration of Life, which will be held a later date, please visit norman-adelman.forevermissed.com



