CLEVELAND, Norman P. D.D.S. Of Marblehead, and formerly of Dover, for 47 years, passed away peacefully at age 92 on May 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Alfreda (Farina) Cleveland for 52 years and son of the late Frederick C. Cleveland and Edna (Parker) Cleveland. Predeceased by his sister Dorothy M. Cleveland. Father of Frederick C. Cleveland II and his wife Stacy of Hamilton; Laura Cleveland and her husband Adrian Smith of Marblehead; and Linda Gutierrez and her husband Camilo of Salem. Grandfather of Carys and Isla Cleveland, Poppy and Angus Smith, and Olivia and Camilo Jr. Gutierrez. Norman graduated from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Boston University and The University of Pennsylvania Dental School. He served in the United States Navy and practiced dentistry in Canton for almost 50 years and was a lifetime member of the American Dental Society. Norman was an avid skier and loved gardening and woodworking, but his main hobby was boating on Cape Cod and the New England waters. He had his Master Boating License stating he could sail any ship on any ocean. His wife and children were the loves of his life. Visiting Hours Sunday, May 5, from 4-7pm in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St, NEWTON. Funeral Service Monday at 11AM at the Newton Cemetery Chapel, 791 Walnut St., Newton. Burial to follow in the cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Norman P. D.D.S. CLEVELAND Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2019