Nadworny Funeral Home & Cremation Service
798 Western Ave
Lynn, MA 01905
(781) 593-5520
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nadworny Funeral Home & Cremation Service
798 Western Ave
Lynn, MA 01905
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Nadworny Funeral Home & Cremation Service
798 Western Ave
Lynn, MA 01905
View Map
NORMAN R. BENNETT


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
NORMAN R. BENNETT Obituary
BENNETT, Norman R. Age 84, of Swampscott, husband of the late Joan M. (Wlodkowski) Bennett & the late Patricia A. Bennett died, April 3rd. Son of the late Jack A. & Hazel H. (Hegan) Bennett. Devoted father of Kathleen Bennett Hutchinson, Ronald T. Bennett, Susan M. Bennett & Kimberly A. Whitman & her husband Steven. Loving grandfather of 8 & great-grandfather of 5. Stepfather of Kelly DiPietro & Cheri Mooney. Brother of the late Ronald Bennett. He was the owner of Burke's Pharmacy & retired Lynn Police Officer. Funeral Service from the Nadworny Funeral Home, 798 Western Ave., LYNN, Monday, at 11:00 AM. Cremation to follow. Burial in Pine Grove Thursday. Visiting Hours, Sunday from 2:00PM- 6:00PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norman's name may be made to the Edith Nourse Rogers Veterans Memorial Hospital, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730, or Care Dimension, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For guestbook & directions nadwornyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Norman R. BENNETT
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2019
