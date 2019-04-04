|
BENNETT, Norman R. Age 84, of Swampscott, husband of the late Joan M. (Wlodkowski) Bennett & the late Patricia A. Bennett died, April 3rd. Son of the late Jack A. & Hazel H. (Hegan) Bennett. Devoted father of Kathleen Bennett Hutchinson, Ronald T. Bennett, Susan M. Bennett & Kimberly A. Whitman & her husband Steven. Loving grandfather of 8 & great-grandfather of 5. Stepfather of Kelly DiPietro & Cheri Mooney. Brother of the late Ronald Bennett. He was the owner of Burke's Pharmacy & retired Lynn Police Officer. Funeral Service from the Nadworny Funeral Home, 798 Western Ave., LYNN, Monday, at 11:00 AM. Cremation to follow. Burial in Pine Grove Thursday. Visiting Hours, Sunday from 2:00PM- 6:00PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norman's name may be made to the Edith Nourse Rogers Veterans Memorial Hospital, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730, or Care Dimension, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For guestbook & directions nadwornyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2019