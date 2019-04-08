GIDDINGS, Orville M. Age 90, of Ipswich, died Friday, March 29 with his wife of fifty-eight years Roxann, his son and his daughter by his side. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Orville Tiffany and Isobel (Mowll) Giddings. Four years in the Navy were followed by education at Drexel Institute, Rutgers University and Northeastern University. He was employed as a microwave antennae engineer for TRG, Control Data, MA/Com and several other companies in the Boston area. He and Roxann moved to Ipswich in 1962. Orv leaves his wife; son, Orville; daughter Rebecca McCatty and her husband Steve; grandchildren, Alex and Rachel, all of Ipswich; a sister Nancy Ormistron of FL and sister-in-law Barbara Giddings of OR, wife of his late brother Don. A Gathering to Celebrate Orv's Life will be held at the Heard House Museum, 54 Main St., Ipswich on Saturday, April 27 from 1 to 4 pm. For the complete obituary please visit whittier-porter.com Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Ipswich Massachusetts



View the online memorial for Orville M. GIDDINGS Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary