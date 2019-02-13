McCORMICK, Pamela Drake Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at home in Wenham, MA, at age 68, after a long and courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her family. Pam was the daughter of Dr. Emerson Hadley Drake and Nancy Pingree Drake of Falmouth Foreside, ME. She attended Waynflete School in Portland, ME, and graduated from Garrison Forest School in Garrison, MD, and graduated from Sweet Briar College in Amherst, Virginia, in 1972. After graduation she worked for an advertising agency in Boston, MA, and then moved to Washington, DC, where she worked for an educational consulting agency under Dr. Luther Terry, formerly Surgeon General of the United States. It was in Washington, DC, where she met her future husband, Gardner V. McCormick, a former US Marine and Vietnam Veteran, from Richmond, VA. They married in 1977, and moved back to New England, finally settling in Wenham, MA, where they raised their three children-Tucker, Timothy and Molly. Throughout Pam's life, community service was a guiding force. She served on many boards in the area including President of the Parents Association and Trustee at Brookwood School in Manchester, MA. She also served as the President of the Friends of Beverly Hospital in Beverly, MA, and President of the Friends of Cutler School in Wenham, MA. Pam was the first female Captain of Tennis at Myopia Hunt Club in South Hamilton, MA. She served on the Board of The Hamilton Wenham Education Fund, a non-profit organization that makes grants for curriculum advancement in the local public schools. She served as this organization's administrator for over 10 years, helping it advance the provision of enhanced curricula for public school students in the Hamilton Wenham Regional School system. Pam is survived by her devoted husband of 42 years, Gardner, and their children, Tucker of Lafayette, CO, Timothy of Denver, CO and Molly, also of Denver, CO, as well as her granddaughters, Ella and Corinna McCormick of Lafayette, CO. She is also survived by her brothers David Drake and wife Kathleen (Walsh) of Bonita Springs, FL, and Falmouth, ME, Peter Drake and wife Nancy (Hoehn) of Spring Island, SC, and Jonathan Drake and wife Catherine (Colton) of St. Davids, PA. A private Burial Service is planned. A Celebration of Life will be held at Myopia Hunt Club, 435 Bay Road, South Hamilton, MA, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Pam to the Massachusetts General Hospital in support of the Elizabeth and Michael Ruane Center for Endocrine Tumors: attention Carrie Powers, MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, or the , c/o , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements by Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions, condolences at campbellfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary