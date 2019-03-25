Services George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 477 Washington Street Wellesley , MA 02482 (781) 235-4100 Resources More Obituaries for PAMELA KUNKEMUELLER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? PAMELA SCHLUTER KUNKEMUELLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers KUNKEMUELLER, Pamela Schluter Of Dover, died on March 22, 2019, after a brief and unexpected illness. She is survived by her daughter Laura Kunkemueller and Laura's husband John Andreini of Dedham; her son Andrew Kunkemueller, his wife Holly, and their children Ben, Sara, and Elizabeth of Brentwood, New Hampshire; her sister Deborah (Schluter) Cole and her husband Randy of Hunting Valley, Ohio; and their daughter Whitney Cole of New York City. She was predeceased by her husband James R. F. Kunkemueller in 1999 after 35 years of marriage. Her beloved cockapoo, Fiona remains behind as well, cared for by close friends. Pam grew up in Glencoe, Illinois with her sister and her parents Harvey and Dove Schluter. She graduated from New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois and subsequently from Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts. She cherished close friendships from college throughout the rest of her life. Pam and Jim moved to Dover in 1966. She has been an active participant in the local community, including the League of Women Voters, the Charles River School as a parent and patron, and the Chicatabot Garden Club as a founding member and current president. Above all, her passion was the Dover Historical Society. She was a past president, exhibit contributor at the Sawin Building, and docent at the Caryl House. She especially enjoyed teaching Dover's elementary school students about colonial life during their regular field trips to the Caryl House. In recent years, she compiled and edited the Society's Tidings publication. She was constantly on the lookout to find new ways to connect people in the town to its history. Over many years Pam was also a patron of the arts with a special interest in the Boston Conservatory and the Boston Lyric Opera. She loved opera, Broadway musicals and classical music. She especially loved watching students evolve from raw talent to confident, expert performers. Pam's husband Jim suffered from progressive supranuclear palsy, a chronic neurologic disease. She was his dedicated primary caregiver for more than 10 years. Shortly after he died in 1999, Pam became an outspoken advocate for caregivers and an active participant in the Massachusetts chapter of the . She volunteered on the Association's hotline, led caregiver support groups, and gave financial and editorial support to the creation of an end-stage dementia care manual. In 2009, she was named the 's Person of the Year for her outstanding service and dedication. She was also a well-respected official for U.S. amateur bicycle racing in the 1970's. Her husband rode in many races and the whole family traveled often for these events throughout Massachusetts and New England. She became the first female state representative to the Amateur Bicycle League of America/United States Cycling Federation. She officiated at several national championships. Pam cared deeply about education, read widely on any topic of interest, and had a lively sense of humor. She will be remembered for her generosity, her willingness to engage with others, her persistence, and her pragmatism. Her family often described her as a "force of nature" and she will be greatly missed. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt.16), WELLESLEY, Thursday, March 28, from 4-8pm. Funeral Service in The Dover Church, 17 Springdale Ave., Dover, Friday, March 29 at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. The burial will follow the Service at Highland Cemetery, Dover. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pam's memory to the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Office of Institutional Advancement, 1140 Boylston St., MS-161 IA, Boston, MA 02215, or to the Dover Historical Society, 80 Dedham St., Dover, MA 02030. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100 Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries