MUCCI, Pasquale A."Pat" Of Hampton, NH, formerly of Arlington. February 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis G. (Vecchia). Loving father of Ann Marie Dlott and her husband Stephen of Cary, NC, formerly of Northborough, Paul Mucci and his wife Joyce of Woburn, Janet Donahue and her husband Mark of Northborough, Robert Mucci and his wife Anne Marie of Easton, and Barbara Meisner and her husband Steven of Nashua, NH. Brother of Franklin Mucci and his wife Marie of Medford, and the late Mary Sardellitti and her husband Ralph, and Gloria Altobelli and her husband Michael. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, grandfather of the late Brandon Mucci and 18 great-grandchildren. Pat was a WWII Navy Veteran. Owner and operator of the Melrose Spa in Arlington for over 47 years. Presented with the Enterprise Award in 1976 for outstanding achievement by the Arlington Chamber of Commerce. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON, on Saturday, at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Friday 4-8 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veterans Garden, 2 Jennifer Way, South Easton, MA 02375. or www.veteransgarden.org For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019