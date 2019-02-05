|
MARANO, Pasquale J. Of Winthrop, formerly of Boston's North End, Feb. 4, 2019. Devoted husband of Charlotte Santagate-Marano. Loving father of Tammy Deeb of Winthrop. Dear brother of the late Nunzio Marano, Jenny Meiton and Raphael Marano. Cherished grandfather of Bianca, Christina, Robert and Zachary. Great-grandfather of Milo. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 8:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 9:00 AM. Committal will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Bridge Over Troubled Waters, 47 West St., Boston MA 02111. To sign the online guestbook go to caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019